This week on The Score, Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle will be talking League of Ireland football live from Finn Park, Ballybofey, Brendan Kilcoyne joins us to preview Donegal’s clash with Clare in the All Ireland Championship and Ballyliffin Golf Club will host the R&A Amateur Open next week, we speak with Ballyliffin Manager John Farren and Tournament Director Frazer Munro.