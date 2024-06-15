Tyrone overcome Cork to earn home tie in preliminary quarter final

Tyrone have defeated Cork 1-18 to 0-17 in today’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship clash in Tullamore.

The first half was very competitive as the sides were level 7 times in the opening period – Tyrone managed to squeeze ahead to lead 0-10 to 0-09 at half time.

The big score of the match came in the second half when Ben Cullen charged forward and slid the ball into the net to give Tyrone breathing space as the Red Hand men kept their composure to run out 4 point winners.

Donegal’s huge win over Clare means that both Tyrone and Cork will have to settle for preliminary quarter finals – Tyrone’s win means they’ll have a home tie next weekend.

Francis Mooney reported live from Tullamore at full time…