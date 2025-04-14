Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

A rally is being held this weekend in protest at the removal of core funding for the Northlands Centre in Derry.

The facility is a charitable organisation which specialises in the treatment of addiction-related issues, offering support to individuals and their families.

It’s understood the North’s Department of Health is refusing to review its decision not to fund the centre.

The rally is due to take place on Saturday at 2pm in the Guildhall Square.

Organiser and addiction campaigner, Emmet Doyle fears the decision taken by authorities will cost lives:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, April 14th

14 April 2025
charles dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

14 April 2025
LK Motor Show
News

Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

14 April 2025
Northlands Centre Derry
Audio, News

Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

14 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, April 14th

14 April 2025
charles dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

14 April 2025
LK Motor Show
News

Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

14 April 2025
Northlands Centre Derry
Audio, News

Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

14 April 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Investigations continuing into incident at house in Lifford

14 April 2025
Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
News

Independent analysis reveals most participants in Derry and Strabane in favour of Irish Unity

14 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube