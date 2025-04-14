Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

A rally is being held this weekend in protest at the removal of core funding for the Northlands Centre in Derry.

The facility is a charitable organisation which specialises in the treatment of addiction-related issues, offering support to individuals and their families.

It’s understood the North’s Department of Health is refusing to review its decision not to fund the centre.

The rally is due to take place on Saturday at 2pm in the Guildhall Square.

Organiser and addiction campaigner, Emmet Doyle fears the decision taken by authorities will cost lives: