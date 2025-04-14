Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

Preparations are underway for the Letterkenny Motor Show which takes place next month.

This year’s theme is “Your Road, Your Future” and focuses on the journey ahead, whether you’re behind the wheel of a cutting-edge electric car, exploring the latest commercial vehicles, or just checking out what’s new in the world of motoring.

The latest automotive innovations, electric vehicles, and commercial vehicles will be showcased at the free, family fun event on Saturday, May 10th at ATU Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny Motor Show Dealers 2025 are Connolly Motor Group (Volkswagen), McGinley Motors (Mazda, Peugeot, and Volvo), Hegarty’s Ford Letterkenny (Ford and Ford Commercial Vehicles), iMotors Letterkenny (Nissan and Kia), Highland Motors (Renault, Dacia, and Citroën), Manor Motors (Opel), Kelly’s Toyota (Toyota), Lexus Letterkenny (Lexus), Barry Browne Cars (Suzuki), Maxus Donegal (Maxus), DMG Motors (Skoda, Seat, and Cupra), and Divers Hyundai (Hyundai).

For more information visit www.letterkennymotorshow.ie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, April 14th

14 April 2025
charles dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

14 April 2025
LK Motor Show
News

Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

14 April 2025
Northlands Centre Derry
Audio, News

Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

14 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, April 14th

14 April 2025
charles dooher
News

Family of Charles Dooher reissue appeal for information

14 April 2025
LK Motor Show
News

Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

14 April 2025
Northlands Centre Derry
Audio, News

Rally being held in protest at removal of core funding for Northlands Addiction Centre, Derry

14 April 2025
Gardai (1)
News

Investigations continuing into incident at house in Lifford

14 April 2025
Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
News

Independent analysis reveals most participants in Derry and Strabane in favour of Irish Unity

14 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube