Letterkenny Motor Show to take place next month

Preparations are underway for the Letterkenny Motor Show which takes place next month.

This year’s theme is “Your Road, Your Future” and focuses on the journey ahead, whether you’re behind the wheel of a cutting-edge electric car, exploring the latest commercial vehicles, or just checking out what’s new in the world of motoring.

The latest automotive innovations, electric vehicles, and commercial vehicles will be showcased at the free, family fun event on Saturday, May 10th at ATU Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny Motor Show Dealers 2025 are Connolly Motor Group (Volkswagen), McGinley Motors (Mazda, Peugeot, and Volvo), Hegarty’s Ford Letterkenny (Ford and Ford Commercial Vehicles), iMotors Letterkenny (Nissan and Kia), Highland Motors (Renault, Dacia, and Citroën), Manor Motors (Opel), Kelly’s Toyota (Toyota), Lexus Letterkenny (Lexus), Barry Browne Cars (Suzuki), Maxus Donegal (Maxus), DMG Motors (Skoda, Seat, and Cupra), and Divers Hyundai (Hyundai).

For more information visit www.letterkennymotorshow.ie