Independent analysis reveals most participants in Derry and Strabane in favour of Irish Unity

An independent analysis on the issue of Constitutional Change and Irish Unity and its implications for Derry City and Strabane District Council and the North West has found that most participants supported reunification.

Meanwhile, other expressed concerns over economic stability, identity preservation and political instability should there be a united Ireland.

The analysis was carried out by Ulster University following a motion agreed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Professor Mark Slevin of Ulster University found that while most of the 242 participants supported reunification as a means to promote equality, economic growth, and governance reform, others expressed concerns about economic stability, identity preservation and political instability.

He says the findings emphasise the importance of careful planning, inclusive dialogue, and transparent processes, such as Citizens’ Assemblies, to address both aspirations and fears.

Participants stressed the need to learn lessons from the Brexit process and ensure that all voices are heard. Moving forward, respondents believe detailed planning, economic analysis, and social inclusion must be prioritized to create a fair and stable transition process.

Five themes were identified in the analysis. They were Support for Irish Unity; Economic and Infrastructural Development; Governance and Political Reform; Social Justice and Historical Grievances and Concerns and Opposition to Change.

Professor Slevin however, has cautioned that there are limitations to the findings and as a result, the views expressed could not be generalised to the wider population.

