Donegal to receive share of €1m CSP fund

Minister Joe O’Brien has announced €268,200 of funding to create 10 new community services programme positions across 7 organisations in Donegal.

The CSP supports community-based organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model.

It aims to tackle disadvantage by providing a co-funding contribution towards the cost of employing a manager and full-time equivalent positions.

The organisations benefiting in Donegal are Spraoi Agus Spórt, Milford & District Resource Centre, Donegal Famine Heritage Centre, Colgan Community & Resource Centre, Greencastle Community Development Company, Forbairt Fhánada Cuideachta faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta and Ionad Cois Locha Company.

