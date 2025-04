Police investigating an alleged assault in the Cornshell Fields area of Derry on Saturday have charged two men.

The men, aged 23 and 26, have been charged with offences including criminal damage, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, and also possession with intent to supply.

Both are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court shortly.