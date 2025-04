The government is being criticised for its failure to guarantee the 2026 roll-out of the living wage.

It was revealed yesterday the government’s timeline for the wage increases may be extended due to the current trade tensions.

The current minimum wage of 13 euro 50 cent was due to increase to a living wage next year.

Senator Nessa Cosgrove, Labour’s Workers’ Rights Spokesperson, says it’s an unacceptable delay……………