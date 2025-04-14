Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana GP urges people to advocate for their hospital

A GP in Buncrana says after a lull, delays at Letterkenny University Hospital are becoming an issue again, with patients asking not be referred to the hospital because they fear an elongated wait in the Emergency Department.

Dr Ciara Steele says a lot is being done on the ground, with the development of an Acute Medical Assessment Unit. Meanwhile, doctors are working voluntarily on a Model 3 pilot project, but funding has not yet been confirmed to implement it.

Urging people to advocate for the hospital, Dr Steele told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that placing an Elective Surgery unit in Sligo rather than Donegal may impact on Letterkenny University Hospital’s ability to recruit consultants, and that’s a major concern..………

 

You can hear a longer version of the conversation here –

