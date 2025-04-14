UU Professor says NSAI consultation is the last chance for people to comment on IS465 review

An Ulster University Professor who’s been involved in research into defective concrete and its effects says the current review of the IS465 standards governing the DCB redress scheme may be the last chance for people to make their views known on how the standard needs to change.

A new draft standard which reflects the changing scientific evidence is under consultation until the end of next month, but Professor Paul Dunlop says there are still issues within it that need to be teased out.

Research led by Professor Dunlop and others in Ulster University was presented at a conference in Burt at the weekend.

Professor Dunlop says homeowners can now make informed submissions to the consultation…….

More details and access to the submission form here – https://www.nsai.ie/about/news/public-consultation-draft-i.s-465/