Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

UU Professor says NSAI consultation is the last chance for people to comment on IS465 review

 

An Ulster University Professor who’s been involved in research into defective concrete and its effects says the current review of the IS465 standards governing the DCB redress scheme may be the last chance for people to make their views known on how the standard needs to change.

A new draft standard which reflects the changing scientific evidence is under consultation until the end of next month, but Professor Paul Dunlop says there are still issues within it that need to be teased out.

Research led by Professor Dunlop and others in Ulster University was presented at a conference in Burt at the weekend.

Professor Dunlop says homeowners can now make informed submissions to the consultation…….

 

More details and access to the submission form here – https://www.nsai.ie/about/news/public-consultation-draft-i.s-465/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of Donegal Council Council, Clr Niamh Kennedy launching the Big Donegal Clean Up in Donegal Town alongside Mayor of Donegal Town Anna Gallagher, Council Officials and community groups. Photo by Gerard McHugh
News

Council hopes Big Donegal Clean-Up will be biggest to date

14 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Cathaoirleach of Donegal Council Council, Clr Niamh Kennedy launching the Big Donegal Clean Up in Donegal Town alongside Mayor of Donegal Town Anna Gallagher, Council Officials and community groups. Photo by Gerard McHugh
News

Council hopes Big Donegal Clean-Up will be biggest to date

14 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai make arrest following Killybegs death

14 April 2025
Dr Ciara Steele
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana GP urges people to advocate for their hospital

14 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube