Business Matters, Ep 198 – Therapie Clinic comes to Donegal, plus: Savvy Spender app can save you money

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at a €1m investment in Letterkenny by Ireland’s biggest medical aesthetic clinic, and also a new shopping app that will save people money.

First up, one of Europe’s leading medical aesthetic clinics is opening in Co Donegal, and creating in the region of 20 new jobs. Thérapie Clinic which will be based in the Letterkenny Retail Park.

It will offer a wide range of the most advanced and high-tech, non-surgical treatments for the skin and body. Therapie was founded over 20 years ago and has delivered more than 10 million treatments. 

Chris has been finding out more from Phillip McGlade, the CEO of Thérapie Clinic (pictured above).

Now, most of us like to save money on purchases, to grab a bargain, and indeed get value for money.

Well, there’s a new app that could prove to have considerable appeal. A price comparison shopping list app called Savvy Spender was launched recently. And the man behind it is Buncrana native Stephen Harvey who has been developing it over the past year or so.

Essentially the aim is to enable people in Ireland to better plan their weekly shopping to maximise savings. 

Stephen Harvey, the man behind Savvy Spender

He already had already developed a website called Savvy Spender – which has attracted much positive feedback – and he has now gone further with this app. Chris spoke to him about his business journey and how it has all come about.

To listen to this week’s full episode, click below:

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters

Business Matters, Ep 198 – Therapie Clinic comes to Donegal, plus: Savvy Spender app can save you money

19 June 2024
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

19 June 2024
News, Top Stories

27 year old man due in court following attack in County Derry

19 June 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cancer services are grossly underfunded, and patients are suffering as a result- ICS

19 June 2024
