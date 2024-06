Finn Harps have confirm that Chris Lotefa’s loan has ended and he has returned to his parent club Bohemian FC.

Finn Harps Manager Darren Murphy said; “I would like to thank Chris for his dedication and commitment to the club over the last few months and wish him well in the rest of his career and hope he can go on and achieve great things”.

Lotefa joined the Ballybofey side in January of this year.