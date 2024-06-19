Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI in Derry & Strabane issue water safety advice


It is Police Marine Safety Week and PSNI in Strabane and Derry are urging to public to remain vigilant when making the most of the coast this summer.

It’s in a bid to prevent water-related incidents, given the popularity of local beaches, pools, and waterways.

At the top of the list issued by Derry and Strabane PSNI is to keep children supervised at all times as an accident can happen in seconds.

Keep to designated areas and do not swim alone. It’s also important that others know your plans.

Life jackets must be used, especially by non-swimmers and children in natural bodies of water.

Alcohol is also to be avoided when taking part in water activities and when children are present near water.

Police also say learning to swim should be prioritised, as well as checking the weather ahead of setting out and avoiding swimming during inclement weather conditions.

The Police Marine Unit is patrolling various locations this week enforcing safety on the water, in a bid to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI Marine Safety week
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry & Strabane issue water safety advice

19 June 2024
IMG_9976
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DNA Museum plans to be previewed at Foyle Maritime Festival

19 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-18 195238
News, Top Stories

Children of Derry should not be subject to black mould in schools – MLA Delargy

19 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots to carry out indefinite work to rule from next week

18 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI Marine Safety week
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry & Strabane issue water safety advice

19 June 2024
IMG_9976
News, Audio, Top Stories

New DNA Museum plans to be previewed at Foyle Maritime Festival

19 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-18 195238
News, Top Stories

Children of Derry should not be subject to black mould in schools – MLA Delargy

19 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots to carry out indefinite work to rule from next week

18 June 2024
catherine_martin
News, Top Stories

Catherine Martin also to step down from Green party role

18 June 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday June 18th

18 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube