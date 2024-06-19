The Amateur at Ballyliffin down to last 64

It’s day 3 of the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club were the best 288 amateur golfers in the world have been cut to 64 and the competition reverts to match-play this morning.

Scotland’s Conor Graham finished as the topped ranked player going into the knock out phase. He finished on 7 under after two rounds of stroke-play on the Glashedy and Old Course.

Michael Alexander Mjaaseth from Norway finished on 4 under and South African Ben van Wyk was third at 3 under. The top Irtish player was Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy at level par in 16th place.

Kennedy takes on Oscar Couilleau of France in the last 64 today and is the third match out on course while Graham tee’s off in the first match against England’s Mark Stockdale at 8.30am.

Michael Alexander Mjaaseth plays Tom Haberer of Germany today. Michael says the conditions have been tough…

Better weather is expected today with the competition reduced to 32 players this evening, and come Saturday, the last two will be battling for the Amateur Championship title over 36 holes.