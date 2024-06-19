Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The Amateur at Ballyliffin down to last 64

It’s day 3 of the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club were the best 288 amateur golfers in the world have been cut to 64 and the competition reverts to match-play this morning.

Scotland’s Conor Graham finished as the topped ranked player going into the knock out phase. He finished on 7 under after two rounds of stroke-play on the Glashedy and Old Course.

Michael Alexander Mjaaseth from Norway finished on 4 under and South African Ben van Wyk was third at 3 under. The top Irtish player was Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy at level par in 16th place.

Kennedy takes on Oscar Couilleau of France in the last 64 today and is the third match out on course while Graham tee’s off in the first match against England’s Mark Stockdale at 8.30am.

Michael Alexander Mjaaseth plays Tom Haberer of Germany today. Michael says the conditions have been tough…

Better weather is expected today with the competition reduced to 32 players this evening, and come Saturday, the last two will be battling for the Amateur Championship title over 36 holes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Galway Carparking
Audio, News, Top Stories

Car parking charges at UHG are impacting Donegal cancer patients – DACC

19 June 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 198 – Therapie Clinic comes to Donegal, plus: Savvy Spender app can save you money

19 June 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

19 June 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

27 year old man due in court following attack in County Derry

19 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Galway Carparking
Audio, News, Top Stories

Car parking charges at UHG are impacting Donegal cancer patients – DACC

19 June 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 198 – Therapie Clinic comes to Donegal, plus: Savvy Spender app can save you money

19 June 2024
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports on two centres for people with disabilities in Donegal

19 June 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

27 year old man due in court following attack in County Derry

19 June 2024
irish cancer society logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cancer services are grossly underfunded, and patients are suffering as a result- ICS

19 June 2024
marian h
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family carers in Donegal are saving the state €500 million per year – Harkin

19 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube