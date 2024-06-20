Donegal Airport will not be impacted by Aer Lingus strikes

The Donegal-Dublin routes will not be impacted by industrial action that will carried out by Aer Lingus pilots.

The industrial action will come into effect on Wednesday and is in a row over pay.

Donegal Airport confirmed this in an online statement, saying the Aer Lingus regional flights wont be effected.

The route is commonly used by cancer patients travelling to the capital to receive treatment.

Trisha Gillespie, Safety and Security Manager at Donegal Airport, says these flights will be in regular operation: