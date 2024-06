It’s been a disappointing trip to the south coast for the Donegal Ladies as their All Ireland Championship has come to an end against Waterford.

Waterford were in control for most of the game and ran out comfortable 1-10 to 0-07 winners.

Donegal will now have to play a relegation play-off match in August to stay in the Senior Championship next year.

With the full time report for Highland Radio, here’s Tomas McCarthy…