Donegal Rally: Day 3 underway as Devine is quickest through Gartan – McCourt is out

Day 3 of the Donegal International Rally is underway and the first stage of the day was around Gartan.

Leader Matt Edwards was third fastest but maintains a lead of 13.1 seconds from Callum Devine in second place.

Devine was the quickest around the stage, while Meirion Evans took his Yaris Rally2 through in the second-quickest time.

Cathan McCourt’s rally is over.

In the modified section, Kevin Gallagher has re-taken top spot ahead of Declan Gallagher.

Reporting for Highland Radio Sport, it’s Oisin Kelly…