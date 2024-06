The reigning Junior WRC Champion William Creighton has swapped his steering wheel for pace notes at this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.

The county Down driver won the Junior WRC title last year, making the step up to WRC2 machinery this season alongside his usual co-driver Liam Regan.

They competed in this weekend’s Donegal International Rally in the historic section in a Skoda Estelle 130 L.

William spoke to Chris Ashmore…