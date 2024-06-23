Man (40s) dies and another hospitalised in Teelin diving tragedy

A dive rally in Donegal has been cancelled following the death of a man, who got into difficulty while participating in the event.

Another man in his 60’s was airlifted to hospital in Galway.

Both men were recovered from the water near the pier in Teileann, near Killybegs, yesterday afternoon.

The recovery and rescue operation involved members of the Coast Guard, the Rescue 118 helicopter, emergency services and Gardaí.

The local coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.