Resurfacing works to begin tomorrow on the Kiltoy Road

Resurfacing works will be starting tomorrow on the L-1134-1 Kiltoy Road.

The extent of the surfacing works is from the R245 Ramelton Road to the turn off for Aughaninshin Abbey.

Works will commence from the R245 Ramelton road side and the road will be closed to traffic tomorrow and Tuesday from the R245 to the entrance to Alcorns Flower and Garden Centre. Local diversion via the R245 / N56 will be in operation.

A Stop & Go / Convoy Temporary Traffic Management arrangement will be in operation from Wednesday to Friday for the remaining surfacing works and it is broken into two phases. Local access will be in operation.

Motorists should allow extra time for their journey if they are using this route.

Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry

23 June 2024
airsoft-pistol-bb-bullets-on-600nw-1933680233
News, Top Stories

Five arrests in Derry made after pellet guns fired in shopping centre

23 June 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after robbery and attack in Belfast

23 June 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (40s) dies and another hospitalised in Teelin diving tragedy

23 June 2024
Advertisement

