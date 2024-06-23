Resurfacing works to begin tomorrow on the Kiltoy Road

Resurfacing works will be starting tomorrow on the L-1134-1 Kiltoy Road.

The extent of the surfacing works is from the R245 Ramelton Road to the turn off for Aughaninshin Abbey.

Works will commence from the R245 Ramelton road side and the road will be closed to traffic tomorrow and Tuesday from the R245 to the entrance to Alcorns Flower and Garden Centre. Local diversion via the R245 / N56 will be in operation.

A Stop & Go / Convoy Temporary Traffic Management arrangement will be in operation from Wednesday to Friday for the remaining surfacing works and it is broken into two phases. Local access will be in operation.

Motorists should allow extra time for their journey if they are using this route.