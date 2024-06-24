Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DL Debate – The Championship 24/06/24

This week on the DL Debate – Brendan Devenney is joined by Ciaran Whelan, Brendan Kilcoyne and Niamh McLaughlin.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 24th

24 June 2024
News, Top Stories

Omagh Sinn Fein Office closed following discovery of suspicious object

24 June 2024
News, Top Stories

€16,000 worth of drugs seized in Donegal over weekend

24 June 2024
News, Top Stories

Donegal teenager found after being missing for a month

24 June 2024
