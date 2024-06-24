Donegal to receive over €13,600 in library support funding

Donegal County Council has received €13,678.09 in funding under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan to see libraries made more accessible.

Nationally €550,000 has been granted to see the installation of library supports.

It’s in a bid to engage with marginalised groups in the community.

Assistive technologies such as hearing loops and electronic magnifiers are included in the plan, as well as wheelchair-accessible shelving, height-adjustable desks and seating.

The cost for this in Donegal is just under €15,200.

Donegal County Council will contribute the remaining €1,500.