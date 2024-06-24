Donegal v Louth and Kerry v Derry fixed for Sunday

The GAA has confirmed the fixture details for the quarter finals of the All Ireland Football Championship.

Donegal and Derry will both in action on Sunday the 30th June.

Donegal’s clash with Louth will start at 1.15pm at Croke Park. It will be the first ever championship meeting of the two sides.

The second game of the double header on Sunday will be Derry’s meeting with Kerry.

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final between the sides, which Kerry won by two points.

Dublin’s quarter-final with Galway will be played on Saturday evening at 6.15pm, that’s the second part of a double-header at H-Q, with Armagh and Roscommon throwing in at 4.

Donegal’s game with Louth on Sunday will be LIVE on Highland Radio with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.