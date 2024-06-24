Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Need for CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny highlighted after further tampering of life-saving devices

The need for the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny has been highlighted after the life-saving devices were interfered with yet again.

Over the weekend, one life ring located near the Port Bridge was stolen while two more were removed and discarded nearby.

Community campaigner, Colm McDaid believes CCTV monitoring of the life rings with a view towards prosecuting those responsible for stealing or tampering with the life-saving devices is the only way forward.

He says a more proactive approach is needed from Donegal County Council to bring an end to the reoccurring incidents:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Life Rings LK
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny highlighted after further tampering of life-saving devices

24 June 2024
Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

24 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2024
Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

24 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Life Rings LK
News, Audio, Top Stories

Need for CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny highlighted after further tampering of life-saving devices

24 June 2024
Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

24 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2024
Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

24 June 2024
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to man who died in diving incident in Donegal

24 June 2024
Michael McClafferty Litter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for Donegal’s litter policy to be reviewed

24 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube