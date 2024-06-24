Need for CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny highlighted after further tampering of life-saving devices

The need for the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor life rings in Letterkenny has been highlighted after the life-saving devices were interfered with yet again.

Over the weekend, one life ring located near the Port Bridge was stolen while two more were removed and discarded nearby.

Community campaigner, Colm McDaid believes CCTV monitoring of the life rings with a view towards prosecuting those responsible for stealing or tampering with the life-saving devices is the only way forward.

He says a more proactive approach is needed from Donegal County Council to bring an end to the reoccurring incidents: