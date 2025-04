Uisce Éireann is not ruling out restrictions on water supplies in Ramelton, Milford, and Kerrykeel as it reiterates it’s appeal to customers to conserve water as much as possible.

The utility says recent dry weather conditions in these areas have resulted in record low water levels in the area’s water source.

North West Regional Operations Manager Anthony Skeffington says average rainfall since September has been down, and that’s creating problems………..