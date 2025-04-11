Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH needs a surgical hub – Doherty

A Donegal TD says there should be surgical hubs in both Letterkenny and Sligo.

So far, six hubs have been announced, all of them south of the Dublin – Galway line.

Now, a hub is to be developed in the North West, but in Sligo rather than Letterkenny.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty repeated that Letterkenny University Hospital continuously punches above its weight, and its funding does not recognise the level of work done there.

He said developing a surgical hub at the hospital would go some way towards addressing that imbalance…………

