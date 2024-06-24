Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

More than 107,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia.

Just over 100 people arrived in the week ending the 2nd of June.

7,802 people who fled Ukraine are currently living in Donegal. That’s an increase of 189 over the past four months. The majority of arrivals from Ukraine, 2,072 are residing in the Donegal Local Electoral area.

CSO date show that 76% per cent of Ukrainians allocated a PPSN number had activity in administrative data after the end of March this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

24 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2024
Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

24 June 2024
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to man who died in diving incident in Donegal

24 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal rural land
News, Top Stories

Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

24 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2024
Buncrana
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee surprised and shocked at IBAL survey

24 June 2024
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to man who died in diving incident in Donegal

24 June 2024
Michael McClafferty Litter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for Donegal’s litter policy to be reviewed

24 June 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE faces mounting pressure to deliver dedicated neurology service at LUH

24 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube