Over 7,800 people who fled Ukraine after war broke out living in Donegal

More than 107,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia.

Just over 100 people arrived in the week ending the 2nd of June.

7,802 people who fled Ukraine are currently living in Donegal. That’s an increase of 189 over the past four months. The majority of arrivals from Ukraine, 2,072 are residing in the Donegal Local Electoral area.

CSO date show that 76% per cent of Ukrainians allocated a PPSN number had activity in administrative data after the end of March this year.