Donegal County Council has once again received calls for tenants living in social homes affected by crumbling concrete, not to face rent increases.

Councillor Brian Carr stated that in his area, there are tenants in such houses who wish to purchase their homes but have been informed they cannot due to the building’s condition.

He added that last month, these same tenants received a letter outlining a forthcoming rent increase.

Councillor Carr described this situation as unacceptable: