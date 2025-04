A man reported missing in Coleraine is believed to have taken a train to Derry City.

When last seen, on Tuesday the 8th of April, James Brier was wearing dark trousers, a navy and light blue long-sleeved tracksuit top, and white trainers.

The 26-year-old is described as 5’7″ in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Police in Coleraine initially appealed for information on Friday, while police in Derry made a renewed appeal yesterday evening.