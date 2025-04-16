Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
People travelling abroad this Easter warned of airport strike action

People travelling abroad over Easter are being warned of potential delays at airports as several countries prepare for strikes.

Air traffic controllers will down tools in France on Friday and Saturday, and again next Friday.

In Italy, a 24-hour national strike is scheduled for Saturday, affecting all major airports.

While in Spain, there are rolling strikes by air traffic controllers in Madrid and Barcelona from Sunday until April 30th, and there’s the possibility of short-notice air traffic control strikes in Germany and Belgium.

