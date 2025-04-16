Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Car tax discs to be a thing of the past

Car tax discs will soon be a thing of the past.

The Government’s approved legislation to scrap the paper disc and replace it with technology that recognises number plates.

The paper disc has been in operation since 1921.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Social housing tenants in crumbling homes should not receive rent increases

16 April 2025
Airplane
News

People travelling abroad this Easter warned of airport strike action

16 April 2025
gardatax
News

Car tax discs to be a thing of the past

16 April 2025
448941096_1029322569198930_2982166516066257624_n
Top Stories, News

Donegal Town Summer Festival cancelled

16 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Rent
Audio, News, Top Stories

Social housing tenants in crumbling homes should not receive rent increases

16 April 2025
Airplane
News

People travelling abroad this Easter warned of airport strike action

16 April 2025
gardatax
News

Car tax discs to be a thing of the past

16 April 2025
448941096_1029322569198930_2982166516066257624_n
Top Stories, News

Donegal Town Summer Festival cancelled

16 April 2025
wind turbines windmill (1)
News

Local authorities could be subject to meet wind farm quotas

16 April 2025
missing person
Top Stories, News

Man missing from Coleraine thought to be in Derry

16 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube