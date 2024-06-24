Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we hear calls for a full time Neurological Consultant at LUH, there’s an interesting chat on the history of the summer solstice in Donegal and the new Cathaoirleach of DCC joins Greg for a chat:

We have members of the Cloughaneely Junior Band in studio before they head off to perform at Disney Land, Paris. There are calls for the grant for people in Ireland with disabilities, who want to buy a car or adapt an existing car, to be fully restored and we have news of Ozempic use increasing the chances of pregnancy:

Brenden Devenney discusses GAA, their in puzzlement in Buncrana following the latest IBAL results, tax and insurance disks could soon be a thing of the past and we have the Donegal International Rally Championship in studio: