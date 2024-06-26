Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

Pilots at Aer Lingus have begun an indefinite work to rule in it’s pay dispute with the airline.

It followed separate talks with the Labour Court – which has told both parties it cannot intervene at this time.

Tens of thousands of passengers’ flights have been cancelled due to the indefinite work-to-rule.

Aer Lingus also announced the cancellation of a further 50 flights which will happen n July 1 and 2.

In a statement the airline said “implementing these cancellations is to enable us to protect as many services as possible for as many of our customers as possible”.

The announcement comes as Taoiseach Simon Harris called on Aer Lingus and IALPA to “dig deep” in attempting to come to a resolution in their heated industrial dispute.

The industrial action is being taken by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots Association which is seeking a pay increase of close to 24% for Aer Lingus pilots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETBI representatives to meet with TDs today

26 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers to be formally appointed Finance Minister this afternoon

26 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

26 June 2024
donkey sanctuary
News, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

26 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

School
News, Audio, Top Stories

ETBI representatives to meet with TDs today

26 June 2024
jackchambers
News, Top Stories

Jack Chambers to be formally appointed Finance Minister this afternoon

26 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus pilots begin indefinite work to rule

26 June 2024
donkey sanctuary
News, Top Stories

Owners of Donegal Donkey Sanctuary left shaken after attempted theft

26 June 2024
ai-image-adobe-stock
News, Top Stories

Major AI Summit to explore the future of education as it returns to Derry

26 June 2024
At the Donegal Creameries 125th Anniversary Celebrations in Killygordon on Tuesday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Creameries celebrate 125th birthday

26 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube