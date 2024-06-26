Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU Donegal to lead €1.4 million project on rural health inequality


Researchers at Atlantic Technological University Donegal have been awarded €1.4 million to lead a project on rural health inequalities with European partners in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

It’s a part of the Tech2Heal project which aims to empower rural workforces to be mindful of their health, address health disparities and improve patient outcomes.

The funding has been awarded under the Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme.

Dr. Nick Timmons, Director of the WiSAR Lab, says workers in these communities can be forced to leave the workforce earlier due to health conditions and better access to health services could prevent this:

It’s also been outlined that should the health disparity gap lessen, it will benefit all, as it will reduce staff shortages, increase the level of income tax being paid and decrease the number of people relying on sick pay benefits.

