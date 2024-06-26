Business Matters, Ep 1999 – Social Enterprises have big potential, plus the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Letterkenny man John Logue who is Chief Executive officer of Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland, or SERI, a national representative body for social enterprises.

Essentially social enterprises are non-profit making but play an invaluable role in communities. And he feels they should be given more support in the way businesses are.

We also hear from Toni Forrester of LK Chamber about the LK Chamber Business Awards, the application process, and how they have evolved and changed over the years.