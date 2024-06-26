Calls to Lifeline Inishowen quadruple since Cathal Crotty hit headlines

Calls to the domestic violence support service, Lifeline Inishowen have quadrupled after a serving member of the defence forces was given a suspended sentence for his attack on a young woman.

Natasha O’Brien was beaten unconscious by Cathal Crotty in May 2022.

He received a suspended sentence for the attack, leading to protests yesterday and prompting calls for tougher sentencing.

Elly Barr, Co-Ordinator of Lifeline Inishowen told today’s Nine til Noon Show that the case has triggered women to reach out: