Deputy Harkin moves motion calling for increased primary school funding

A South Donegal Deputy has moved a motion in the Dail today calling for increased funding for primary schools.

Deputy Marian Harkin while addressing Education Minister Norma Foley, outlined how primary schools across the country are operating at a deficit, are forced to fundraise to cover costs and are dealing with increased energy and insurance costs.

The Government didn’t put forward any amendments to the motion.

Deputy Harkin set out what she believes needs to be delivered to provide adequate support for primary schools: