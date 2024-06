There’s been a 35% increase in drug driving in the North West.

According to CSO figures released today, 163 offences of driving under the influence of drugs were recorded in the region in the first quarter of the year. That’s up from 120 during the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, drink driving has dropped 3%.

Also on the rise is the number of theft offences which is up 13%, offences of fraud have increased 12% and there’s been a 7% rise in drug offences in the North West.