Man arrested in Dungiven in connection with PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested in Dungiven in connection with a PSNI data breach.

The 50 year old man was arrested earlier today as part of an investigation into criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach on August 8th 2023.

He has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly says they will continue to work towards establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, officers and staff safe.