Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man arrested in Dungiven in connection with PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested in Dungiven in connection with a PSNI data breach.

The 50 year old man was arrested earlier today as part of an investigation into criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach on August 8th 2023.

He has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Avine Kelly says they will continue to work towards establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, officers and staff safe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Marian Harkin Motion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin moves motion calling for increased primary school funding

26 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Dungiven in connection with PSNI data breach

26 June 2024
drug driving
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 35% in the North West

26 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Marian Harkin Motion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin moves motion calling for increased primary school funding

26 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Dungiven in connection with PSNI data breach

26 June 2024
drug driving
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 35% in the North West

26 June 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 1999 – Social Enterprises have big potential, plus the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards

26 June 2024
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls to Lifeline Inishowen quadruple since Cathal Crotty hit headlines

26 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube