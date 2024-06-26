Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we speak to Danny from the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary after a man was intercepted attempting to gain access to a donations box, we hear of an increase in people seeking help for drug addiction and we learn that Lifeline Inishowen has seen a major increase in contacts after a serving member of the defence forces was given a suspended sentence for his attack on a young woman:

Highland GAA commentator Martin McHugh pays tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who passed away this week and we chat to John Sweetman about his new book focusing on his career as a forensic investigator with the Gardai:

There are calls for gambling to be treated as a public health risk, Wellness Wednesday focusses on the need for more foster carers and Chris Ashmore is in with Business Matters news:

Top Stories

Marian Harkin Motion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin moves motion calling for increased primary school funding

26 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Dungiven in connection with PSNI data breach

26 June 2024
drug driving
News, Top Stories

Drug driving offences up 35% in the North West

26 June 2024
