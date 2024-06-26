Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon!

In this hour we speak to Danny from the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary after a man was intercepted attempting to gain access to a donations box, we hear of an increase in people seeking help for drug addiction and we learn that Lifeline Inishowen has seen a major increase in contacts after a serving member of the defence forces was given a suspended sentence for his attack on a young woman:

Highland GAA commentator Martin McHugh pays tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who passed away this week and we chat to John Sweetman about his new book focusing on his career as a forensic investigator with the Gardai:

There are calls for gambling to be treated as a public health risk, Wellness Wednesday focusses on the need for more foster carers and Chris Ashmore is in with Business Matters news: