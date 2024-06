Two people were arrested last night in Derry city on suspicion of drug-related offences.

A 35 year old man and 30 year old woman, were arrested shortly before 9pm on suspicion of offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and attempted possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

PSNI say the investigation continues.