Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

3 out of 5 MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council

Today saw the first three out of five MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council.

So far all of which has been Sinn Fein.

It understood to be in a voting agreement.

Glenties has elected Sinn Feins Cllr John Sheamais o Fearraigh as Cathaoirleach with Independent Cllr Micheal McClafferty as the leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr John Sheamais O Fearraigh says his key areas are housing, roads and tourisim.

Meanwhile, Cllr Noel Jordan is the Donegal MD Cathaoirleach with Fianna Fáils poll topper Cllr Michael Naughton as deputy.

Cllr Noel Jordan says he hopes to complete a number of projects in the area.

Lifford/Stranorlar has appointed Cllr Gary Doherty as Cathaoirleach, with Fine Gaels Cllr Martin Harley as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

3 out of 5 MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council

28 June 2024
Homeless cover
News, Top Stories

NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

28 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

3 out of 5 MD Cathaoirligh elected to Donegal County Council

28 June 2024
Homeless cover
News, Top Stories

NW homelessness figures decrease, but national figures hit record high

28 June 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

Another 122 Aer Lingus flights cancelled

28 June 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue urges fishers and seafood processors to apply for new investment schemes

28 June 2024
449176147_889199239913015_8727614926415370523_n
News, Top Stories

Growing concerns for missing Ethan Dixon in Derry

28 June 2024
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

Progress made on €31m wastewater project for Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar

28 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube