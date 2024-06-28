Finn Harps have to settle for a point in Longford

Finn Harps have drawn 1-1 with Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Bishopsgate this evening.

It’s the first match back after the summer break and Harps started brightly.

Darren Murphy’s men found themselves 1-0 up after just 6 minutes thanks to Patrick Ferry’s third goal of the season.

Longford found their equaliser on 58 minutes and had a goal ruled out for offside with 20 minutes to go.

Having led at half time, Harps will be disappointed to have only gotten a point from the game.

The result means Harps stay 5th and go level on points with Bray after their defeat to runaway leaders Cork City.

In other games, Cobh and UCD played out a 2-2 draw, Athlone overcame Treaty United by a goal to nil and 10-man Kerry fought back to earn a point at home to Wexford.

With the full time report from Longford, here’s Denise O’Flaherty…