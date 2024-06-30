Works on Harbour Square Public Realm Project to commence tomorrow

Works on the Harbour Square Public Realm Project, to include the installation of the Factory Girls Sculpture Derry will commence tomorrow in Derry.

The project is set to transform the Harbour Square, Custom House Street, Guildhall Street, Whittaker Street, and Foyle Embankment off Derry’s city centre and riverfront area.

The initial phase one works will include the erection of site hoarding to close off the site.

The public are being advised that to facilitate these works there will be some disruption for pedestrians with the closing off of sections of the Harbour Square footpath with one section remaining open to allow two way access for pedestrians crossing from the peace bridge onto Harbour Square who then can continue to the left and walk around the perimeter of the site as normal towards the Guildhall.

Members of the public accessing the Guildhall will be advised to use the front door entrance while those using Harbour House will be directed to use the side door entrance.

There will be signage across the site and arrangements are in place to facilitate deliveries and anyone with additional accessibility requirements wishing to access either premise.