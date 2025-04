Politicians are wishing People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett well, as he is undergoing cancer treatment.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called him a “passionate contributor” to the Dáil, while party colleague Paul Murphy says they will keep his seat warm for his return.

The Dublin TD will step back from politics for the duration of his treatment but his office will remain open, with former TD Bríd Smith stepping in to assist.

In a statement, he’s thanked everyone for wishing him well.