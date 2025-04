Prices in supermarkets have increased by 4.5 percent since the New Year.

The same period last year saw increases of 3.36 percent, showing the levels of inflation in supermarkets continue to be well above the levels in the rest of the economy.

Details from Kantar show shoppers are buying less items each time they go to the supermarket.

Ciarán Fitzgerald is a food economist – he says dairy and beef have seen increases in recent years: