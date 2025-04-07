Tyrone property searched in connection with €2m Donegal drugs seizure

A Tyrone property has been searched in connection with last week’s €2.2 million drugs seizure in Donegal.

112 kilos of cannabis were seized during a joint-operation in Ballybofey on Tuesday.

Two men in their 30s were charged with being in possession of a controlled drug, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another.

The PSNI have confirmed that they carried out a search of a property in Clady on Wednesday, after receiving a request from an Garda Síochána.

They did not confirm whether anything of interest was found.