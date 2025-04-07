Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cllr Jack Murray appointed new Chairperson of ERNACT board

Councillor Jack Murray has been appointed the new Chairperson of the ERNACT board.

Councillor Martin Reilly of Derry & Strabane District Council is set to serve as Vice Chairperson for the coming year.

The European Regions Network for the Application of Communications Technology develops and implements transformation projects that align with EU priorities in transitioning to a green future.

Cllr Murray says he looks forward to strengthening regional innovation and cooperation among European regions….

