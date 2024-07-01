Donegal’s Peadar Mogan once again nominated as GAA Player of the Week

Donegal’s Peadar Mogan has been nominated for GAA’s player of week.

It came in following his impressive performance in Donegal’s triumph over Louth yesterday in Croke Park.

Also nominated is Galway’s Cillian McDaid and Armagh’s Barry McCambridge.

Mogan contributed five points to the victory that led to the end of Louth’s run in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The final verdict will be delivered tomorrow when voting closes at 10am.

The St. Nauls man was awarded the GPA Football Player of the Month for May after his performances against Armagh and Tyrone.

Mogan is one of four from the Donegal squad who appeared in GAA’s Team of the Week.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Langan and Oisín Gallen all feature, alongside Derry’s Shane McGuigan despite the teams 0-15 0-10 defeat to Kerry.