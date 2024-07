Joining Brendan on the show, Pauric Hilferty and All Ireland winning captain Micheal Murphy were in studio along with Micheal McMullen senior GAA reporter with Gaelic Life.

They discussed the quarter-finals of this year’s All-Ireland SFC, which saw Donegal beat Louth, Galway overcoming Dublin, Kerry defeating Derry, and Armagh getting the better of Roscommon, as well as what now lies ahead.